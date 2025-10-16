Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu hails PM Modi, calls him "unique leader serving the nation"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years in public service, calling him a "unique leader" dedicated to the nation's progress. CM Naidu further stated that Prime Minister Modi is the right leader at the right time and place and also expressed his happiness of working with PM Modi. (Andhra CM/X)

CM Naidu addressed a rally in Kurnool alongside PM Modi, during which he stated that the 21st century belongs to him.

"I thank PM Modi for the GST reforms. I also congratulate him on his remarkable journey of 25 years tenure at the helm of public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Modi Ji is a unique leader serving the nation with utmost dedication. I don't have any doubt that the 21st century belongs to Modi ji," Chandrababu Naidu said.

CM Naidu further stated that Prime Minister Modi is the right leader at the right time and place and also expressed his happiness of working with PM Modi, noting that he has worked with many Prime Ministers but has not seen a leader like him.

"He is the right leader, right place, and right time. The country is very fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi ji. We are very happy about it. I have worked with many prime ministers, but I have never seen a leader like Narendra Modi ji. He is working continuously without rest or break. Modi ji has brought many game-changing reforms," Naidu said.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, the CM expressed confidence that under Modi's leadership, India will emerge as a superpower by 2047, marking 100 years of Independence.

"As a result, India is globally respected. India is strong and India is progressive. By 2047, 100 years of Independence Day, India shall emerge as the number one superpower in the world. That is only possible through Narendra Modi Ji," Naidu added.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated developmental projects worth ₹13,430 crore in Kurnool across sectors including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in India's rapid pace of development and said that with such a pace, the project of Viksit Bharat 2047 will definitely bear fruit when India completes a century of Independence, while addressing a public rally in Kurnool.

"In the last 16 months, the vehicle of progress has been running at a fast speed. There has been quite a lot of development with the double-engine government. Today, Delhi and Amravati together are going towards fast-paced progress. Just like what Chandrababu Naidu said, that seeing the fast-paced progress, in 2047, when 100 years of Independence will be completed, Viksit Bharat will definitely happen," he said.

"The 21st century will be India's century, the 21st century will be the century of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said.