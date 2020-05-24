Andhra Pradesh CM to take feedback on his one-year term from Monday

india

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:08 IST

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who would be completing a year in office on May 30, has called upon the people to review the welfare and developmental schemes taken up by his government in the last one year.

Starting Monday, the government will take up a series of brainstorming sessions in the name of “Mana Paalana-Mee Soochana” (Our government-your suggestions) till May 29, seeking to interact with a cross-section of people including experts, intellectuals and other stakeholders to review the schemes.

According to state planning secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar, the chief minister will interact with all stakeholders and take feedback from them at all levels on whether the schemes impacted the lives of citizens like they were supposed to.

“The government intends to assess the ground realities and impact of its numerous initiatives and also to get feedback from different stakeholders like user groups/beneficiaries to further consolidate the efforts and devise a future action plan,” Vijay Kumar said.

As per the agenda for the daily discussion, ‘governance and welfare’ will be discussed on Monday, ‘agriculture and allied activities’ on Tuesday, ‘education’ on Wednesday, ‘industries and infrastructure’ on Thursday and ‘health’ on Friday.

On May 30, which marks the completion of the first year of YSR Congress government, the chief minister will inaugurate Rythu Bharosa Kendra, which would look after disbursement of direct cash transfer scheme for farmers.

Vijay Kumar said these sessions would be conducted both at the state and district level. While state-level sessions will be chaired by CM Jagan in the forenoon session, district in-charge minister will chair the district level sessions in the afternoon.

“The chief minister and the ministers will take feedback directly from the beneficiaries and other stakeholders,” he said.

In tune with the Covid-19 regulations, not more than 50 people including beneficiaries and experts would attend the sessions, the planning secretary said.