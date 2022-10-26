Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh: Forty monkeys found dead in Srikakulam, poisoning suspected

Andhra Pradesh: Forty monkeys found dead in Srikakulam, poisoning suspected

Published on Oct 26, 2022 02:05 PM IST

Villagers claimed that the monkeys were poisoned because they found traces of poison-laced bananas on the animals. Officials said that monkey menace was reported from Mandasa, 30 km from the village where the incident took place.

The forest official added that a post-mortem has been conducted and a report is expected in five days.(ANI)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Carcases of 40-45 monkeys were spotted in a forested area near Silagam village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district Tuesday. Locals alleged the monkeys had been poisoned by someone else and dumped near their homes. "We had never seen such an incident in the district. Somebody brought the monkeys in a tractor and left them (here)," Murali Krishan, the Kasibuga forest officer, told news agency ANI.

The forest official added that a post-mortem has been conducted and a report is expected in five days. A case has been filed under the Animal Act and an investigation is ongoing. "Culprits will be nabbed soon," the forest officer said.

According to local reports, babies and female monkeys were among the dead. Forest officials arrived at the scene - a cashew orchard - after locals complained of a foul stench.

A few monkeys also found in an unconscious state and the villagers provided them with food and medical aid. Officials said the animals might have been poisoned elsewhere as there are no monkeys found in the area.

Villagers claimed that the monkeys were poisoned because they found traces of poison-laced bananas on the animals. Officials said that monkey menace was reported from Mandasa, 30 km from the village where the incident took place.

