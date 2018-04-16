Andhra Pradesh observes bandh over special category status demand

A people’s forum in Andhra Pradesh observed a statewide bandh on Monday over the demand of special category status for the state.

The opposition parties such as the YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and the Left parties have supported the shutdown call by the Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti but the ruling TDP has opposed it.

The Left parties are protesting on National Highway 16 which connects Kolkata and Chennai.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will operate only till Andhra Pradesh state border due to the statewide bandh.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said shutdowns were not welcome as they hamper development.

Reacting to this, the YSRC accused the chief minister of adopting ‘double standards’. “When Naidu was the opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a chief minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development,” YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said.

He said Naidu should understand that bandh was a form of a democratic protest and he had no right to oppose it.

He alleged that the government has been issuing notices to those supporting the bandh, saying cases would be booked against them.

“Why this intimidation? As long as they are peaceful, we will continue all forms of democratic protests,” Rambabu added.