Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are leading in “climate readiness” among the top ten high greenhouse gas emitting states, stated a report by advisory consultancy, IPE Global. Andhra Pradesh leads in systemic readiness with defined climate targets, a nodal agency, and enabling policies, though most states lack time-bound implementation and workforce skilling plans. Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat lead in climate readiness, says report

The report has also found that 6 out of top 10 emitting states-Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra need to fast-track their low carbon transition efforts.

The report uses a Climate Readiness Index (CRI) assessment framework designed to benchmark which states are ready for low-carbon transition. The methodology has 72 indicators across three core pillars: systemic, financial, and technological readiness.

“Climate Readiness Index is a data-driven mirror to India’s sub-national climate preparedness - where ambition meets evidence...The numbers reveal a compelling narrative: while a few states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are leading with credible governance and enabling policy ecosystems, others are still constrained by fragmented finance, weak technology adoption, and inadequate institutional depth,” said Abinash Mohanty, global sector head- climate change and sustainability practice at IPE Global and the author of the study.

Mohanty however clarified that the index has not deeply reviewed other environmental indicators such as state of air and water; impact on land and species from renewable energy projects.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh released the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, 2024 on October 16, 2024, which aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as a leader in clean energy, focusing on attracting investments and promoting sustainable development.

The policy aims to achieve 50% cumulative electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2047 in AP, according to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. On technological readiness, Gujarat dominates with 48% of solar manufacturing and 35% of park capacity, while Rajasthan leads in installed solar capacity (21,347.58 MW), the report states.

Chhattisgarh’s financial readiness reflects the state’s substantial commitment to renewable energy investments Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh follow closely, showcasing their strong financial readiness and significant investments in renewable energy projects, the report states. Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliance exceeds mandates in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, but lags in others, the report states.