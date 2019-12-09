e-paper
Andhra to bring in law to fast track sexual assault cases, punishment in 3 weeks

The decision was announced by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state legislative assembly on Monday while responding to a debate on the increasing crimes against women and children.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 17:44 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the new bill would propose setting up of designated special courts to deal with crimes against women and children.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the new bill would propose setting up of designated special courts to deal with crimes against women and children.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to bring in a new legislation to fast track cases pertaining to crimes against women and children and award punishment to the accused within three weeks .

The decision was announced by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state legislative assembly on Monday while responding to a debate on the increasing crimes against women and children.

The new bill, to be introduced in the state assembly on Wednesday, envisages completion of investigation within a week, trial in two weeks and awarding punishment to the accused within three weeks.

“If the accused in rape and murder cases are caught red-handed and the evidence including DNA reports are strong, they would be sentenced to death within three weeks. It should be a deterrent for others indulging in similar crimes,” Jagan said.

The chief minister announced that the new bill would propose setting up of designated special courts to deal with crimes against women. It would also focus on discouraging social media that berated women and blocking porn websites besides bringing in prohibition.

The new bill would also include registering of Zero FIR, enabling the police to register a case anywhere irrespective of jurisdiction to instil confidence among women.

Jagan supported the killing of the four rape and murder accused in an encounter with the police in Telangana’s Shadnagar on December 6. “Hats off to Telangana chief minister and the Telangana police. I don’t understand why some sections are raising a hue and cry over the killing of rapists. I don’t understand the investigation by the National Human Rights Commission,” he said.

Jagan said he was very disturbed about the rape and murder of the veterinarian, as a son, brother, husband and father of two daughters. “I, too, felt that the accused should be shot dead,” he said.

The CM also expressed serious concern about liquor, social media and smartphones. “When a group of people drink together, they lose conscience and get violent ideas. To check that, we are moving towards total prohibition in the state. We have cancelled the licences of wine shops and bars to tighten the availability of liquor,” he said.

