'Anguished': PM Modi on Rajasthan's Chambal river boat accident that killed 13

‘Anguished’: PM Modi on Rajasthan’s Chambal river boat accident that killed 13

Over 40 people from Gothda Kala village got on to the boat to go to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal river in Bundi district. At least 13 people were feared drowned on Wednesday morning after their boat capsized in the river.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the accident where a boat, carrying over 30 devotees, capsized in the Chambal river of Rajasthan’s Bundi district, killing at least 13.

The prime minister expressed his anguish over the incident. “Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Over 40 people from Gothda Kala village got on to the boat to go to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal river in Bundi district. At least 13 people were feared drowned on Wednesday morning after their boat capsized in the river.

“About 20 of them swam to safety and 13 are feared dead; 11 bodies have been recovered so far,” Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore.

The police has booked the owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The boat was illegal, police added.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund.

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
4 records Dhoni holds and might continue to do so at the end of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
