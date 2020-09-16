‘Anguished’: PM Modi on Rajasthan’s Chambal river boat accident that killed 13

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the accident where a boat, carrying over 30 devotees, capsized in the Chambal river of Rajasthan’s Bundi district, killing at least 13.

The prime minister expressed his anguish over the incident. “Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Over 40 people from Gothda Kala village got on to the boat to go to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal river in Bundi district. At least 13 people were feared drowned on Wednesday morning after their boat capsized in the river.

“About 20 of them swam to safety and 13 are feared dead; 11 bodies have been recovered so far,” Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore.

The police has booked the owner for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The boat was illegal, police added.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund.