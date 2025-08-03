Anil Vij slams Rahul Gandhi over EC remarks, calls Congress anti-constitutional

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his recent remarks claiming he possesses evidence that could destroy the credibility of the Election Commission, accusing him of habitually lying and continuously attacking India's constitutional institutions. Anil Vij accused the Congress of facilitating terrorism in Kashmir by implementing Article 370. (Anil Vij/ Facebook)

Vij told reporters here, "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of lying. He and his Congress party have launched a jihad against all constitutional institutions of the country. Now they are talking about blowing up the EC with an atomic bomb. Earlier, he was targeting the ED, CBI and even the judiciary. These constitutional institutions are pillars of our democracy. They want to destroy these democratic pillars and impose dictatorship in the country, and Congress has dictatorship in their DNA."

Also Read: General public can also travel on buses for CET candidates: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij

Congress has dictatorial tendencies

Vij further alleged that the Congress has dictatorial tendencies embedded in its very DNA. "In 1975, Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency and showed the true nature of the Congress. Fundamental rights of common citizens were suspended, press censorship was imposed, and around 1.5 lakh opposition workers were jailed. This is Congress DNA, and DNA runs from generation to generation. Indira Gandhi's DNA came to Rajeev Gandhi and his came to Rahul," he added.

The senior BJP leader also said, "The Congress party is the originator of terrorism in this country. It was responsible for the Partition of India on religious grounds, despite Mahatma Gandhi declaring that Partition would happen over his dead body. That Partition led to the massacre of nearly 10 lakh people and the displacement of millions."

He further accused the Congress of facilitating terrorism in Kashmir by implementing Article 370. "They then enforced Article 370 in Kashmir, after which terrorism flourished. Congress ruled for 55 years but did nothing to end terrorism. It was only after the BJP government removed Article 370 that terror activities declined. Most recently, with Operation Sindoor, we have destroyed terror camps in Pakistan - something no previous government dared to do," Vij stated.

Rahul Gandhi criticised ECI

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the poll body of being complicit in "vote theft" to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi claimed his party has "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged electoral malpractice, which he likened to an "atom bomb" that will expose the ECI's involvement when revealed.

Talking to reporters on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Congress functionary said, “Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I'm not saying this lightly, I'm speaking with 100% proof. And when we release it (proof), the entire country will come to know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They're doing it for the BJP.”