Anmol Bishnoi lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in midwestern US state of Iowa

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, 26, has been lodged at Pottawattamie County Jail in the midwestern US state of Iowa after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him last week. Earlier, reports suggested that he was taken into custody in California. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi. (Sourced)

Anmol Bishnoi was arrested after his Indian passport was found to be issued on assumed identity. Indian officials have confirmed this.

Anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) is in touch with the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest. HT on Wednesday reported it has sent an extradition request for him.

ICE, which is mandated to apprehend foreign fugitives wanted for crimes committed abroad and at large in the US, manages the deportation of individuals who are undocumented or have violated immigration laws. Indian agencies are exploring if Anmol Bishnoi can be directly deported to India instead of going through a tedious process involving court proceedings and appeals.

In response to a query from HT, a US embassy spokesperson said their officials met with Indian law enforcement partners to discuss this case. “...the Embassy remains in close contact with Indian officials.”

The NIA has said Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, suspected to be in the US, were raising funds to carry out terror and criminal activities through the smuggling of drugs, and weapons, extortion, and targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers, businessmen.

The two were allegedly in touch with pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the US, Nepal, Pakistan, and other countries.

Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi were named in NIA’s March 24, 2023, charge sheet into the activities of their gang and larger involvement with Khalistani groups. NIA said that Anmol Bishnoi and Darmanjot Kahlon alias Darman Singh “handle from the USA the gang’s finance deals and logistics”. He allegedly contacted gang members in India for extortion, harming the identified victim, and identified foot soldiers for carrying out targeted killings.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in around 18-20 cases in Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing their activities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.