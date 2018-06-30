Another BJP ally wavering? Alliance partner in UP to discuss ‘pressing’ issues

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) – an alliance partner in the Yogi Adityanath government – will hold an emergency meeting in Lucknow on July 4 to discuss “pressing” issues, including its ties with the BJP, a senior leader said on Friday.

“An emergency meeting of office-bearers has been convened to discuss various pressing issues, including the party’s alliance with the BJP,” party general secretary Arvind Rajbhar told mediapersons here. The other issues likely to be discussed at the event are the party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alleged neglect of SBSP workers in the present government, and rising atrocities against women and youngsters, said Arvind, who is also the son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Om Prakash has issued a number of controversial statements that left the government red-faced in recent times. He has reported an alleged rise in corruption under the present dispensation, and accused the government of not according his party the respect it deserved. He recently began laying a road outside his Varanasi house by himself because government officials were “too lax and neglectful” to do it.

Om Prakash – a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet – will also attend the meeting, said Arvind.