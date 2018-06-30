 Another BJP ally wavering? Alliance partner in UP to discuss ‘pressing’ issues | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Another BJP ally wavering? Alliance partner in UP to discuss ‘pressing’ issues

BJP’s alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, SBSP, will hold an emergency meeting in Lucknow on July 4 to discuss “pressing” issues with the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2018 10:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Ballia
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses media. The SBSP is likely to discuss issues such as the alleged neglect of its party workers by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, a leader said.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses media. The SBSP is likely to discuss issues such as the alleged neglect of its party workers by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, a leader said. (Sakib Ali/HT File Photo)

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) – an alliance partner in the Yogi Adityanath government – will hold an emergency meeting in Lucknow on July 4 to discuss “pressing” issues, including its ties with the BJP, a senior leader said on Friday.

“An emergency meeting of office-bearers has been convened to discuss various pressing issues, including the party’s alliance with the BJP,” party general secretary Arvind Rajbhar told mediapersons here. The other issues likely to be discussed at the event are the party’s strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alleged neglect of SBSP workers in the present government, and rising atrocities against women and youngsters, said Arvind, who is also the son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Om Prakash has issued a number of controversial statements that left the government red-faced in recent times. He has reported an alleged rise in corruption under the present dispensation, and accused the government of not according his party the respect it deserved. He recently began laying a road outside his Varanasi house by himself because government officials were “too lax and neglectful” to do it.

Om Prakash – a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet – will also attend the meeting, said Arvind.

