Another Mumbai hit-and-run case, Speeding BMW car kills 28-year-old man; driver arrested

In yet another hit-and-run case, a speeding BMW killed a 28-year-old man in Mumbai's Worli on July 20, the incident which came to light on Monday. The accused in the case, Kiran Indulkar, fled the scene and was later arrested, reported India Today. 28-year-old Vinod Laad died on Saturday, seven days after an accident with a speeding BMW(Anshuman Poyrekar)

Vinod Laad, the victim, was coming home from work on a two wheeler when Indulkar's BMW hit him from behind on Abdul Gaffer Khan road, Worli. Indulkar fled and left a seriously wounded Vinod behind, who was rushed to the hospital by locals who found him.

Also Read:1 dead, 2 injured in Sector 104 hit-and-run

Vinod Laad succumbed to his injuries, seven days after the accident, on July 27. A case was registered and Indulkar was arrested.

Also Read: Three, including two children, killed in Delhi hit-and-run case

This is the second BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai this month and the third such case in total.

Also Read: Mohali hit-and-run: 5 days on, pedestrian succumbs to injuries

On July 7, Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader, Rajesh Shah, was arrested after his car rammed into a scooter, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. His case was presented on July 16 in the Sewri court and he was given judicial custody till July 30.

Mihir Shah refused to disclose why he fled the scene and give information about his whereabouts to the police.

On July 28, an Innova hit a rickshaw, leading to the death of the rickshaw driver in Navi Mumbai. The car rammed into the rickshaw, lost control and hit two more cars on the side of the road, reported The Times of India.

The driver fled the scene but was later caught by the police. On July 22, an Audi hit two rickshaws, injuring both drivers and passengers. The car has been compounded and an investigation is ongoing.