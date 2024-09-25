Another YSRCP MP Krishnaiah quits Rajya Sabha membership

In yet another setback to the YSR Congress Party, the party’s Rajya Sabha member Ryaga Krishnaiah resigned from his membership in the Upper House on Tuesday, a parliamentary notification said in the evening. In yet another setback to the YSR Congress Party, the party’s Rajya Sabha member Ryaga Krishnaiah resigned from his membership in the Upper House on Tuesday (ANI)

According to the notification, Krishnaiah submitted his resignation to chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and it was accepted with effect from Monday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Krishnaiah said that he took the decision to resign from his Rajya Sabha membership, after discussing with the various OBC groups. “I shall work for the strengthening of the OBC communities,” he said, without disclosing his future political plans.

Krishnaiah is the third Rajya Sabha member of the YSRCP to have resigned in the past one month, the other two being Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao, who resigned from the party as well as their MP seats on August 29.

Krishnaiah, however, is yet to resign from the party.

He would resign from the party in a day or two and is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, people familiar with the development said.

The other two MPs — Venkataramana and Mastan Rao — declared that they will join the ruling Telugu Desam Party soon.

With the resignation of Krishnaiah, the strength of YSRCP in Rajya Sabha has come down from 11 to eight.

Krishnaiah was nominated to Rajya Sabha in June 2022 and his term will expire in 2028. Venkataramana’s term in Rajya Sabha will expire in June 2026, Mastan Rao’s term will end in June 2028.

A prominent leader of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from Telangana, Krishnaiah is the president of National OBCs Welfare Association and heads over a 100 OBC organisations across the country.

He entered into the electoral politics in 2014 and got elected as the MLA representing LB Nagar constituency in 2014 on a TDP ticket. He has been championing the cause of OBCs parallelly. He, however, had not been active in TDP politics. In 2022, he joined the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh and was nominated to Rajya Sabha.

The YSRCP is yet to respond to Krishnaiah’s resignations.