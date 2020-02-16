Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh gather for march to Amit Shah’s house

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:47 IST

Tension began to rise in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh Sunday afternoon as hundreds of women who have been sitting on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last two months, started to gather for marching to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence for talks.

The police have not given permission for the march and have deployed heavy security in riot gear around the protest site.

“They (Shaheen Bagh protesters) told us that they wanted to take out a march (to meet HM) but we told them they cannot as they do not have appointment call from Union Home Minister. We are talking to them and we hope that they will understand,” RP Meena, DCP (South East), said according to ANI.

The protest is being spearheaded by senior women who have come to be referred as the Dadis of Shaheen Bagh. As people started to gather, the Dadis began speaking to the police.

The women told the police that they wanted to meet Shah

Earlier in the day, protesters insisted that all of them wanted to meet Shah instead of deputing a delegation. Police had then denied permission for the march.

A group of protestors at Shaheen Bagh had earlier indicated that they would go to meet Shah on Sunday afternoon to discuss the controversial legislation following his statement on Thursday that he was ready to discuss it and whoever wanted to discuss issues related to the CAA with him could seek an appointment from his office.

“(We) will give time within three days,” Shah had said.

The protesters have been insisting that the CAA be rolled back and that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should not be implemented.

Shah had strongly defended the CAA which fast tracks Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims illegal migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but said there was no provision in the new law that would divest the citizenship of Indian Muslims.

Shah also said that the government had so far not taken any decision on a nationwide NRC, and made it clear that those unwilling to show their documents during the National Population Register (NPR) exercise, which gets underway on April 1, were free to do so. The NRC is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants and the NPR is a biometric repository of people resident in India.

The CAA has sparked protests across different parts of the country with many protesters replicating the Shaheen Bagh model.

Opponents of the law say it is unconstitutional, discriminatory and divisive because it makes citizenship a test of religion.