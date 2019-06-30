Anti-Romeo squad: Manoj Tiwari says Delhi needs them too

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Saturday said the capital should have ‘anti-Romeo squads’ to check crimes against women — just like in Uttar Pradesh. The AAP, however, dismissed Tiwari’s idea, saying it would lead to hooliganism.

Anti-Romeo squads were started by Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, within days of him coming to power in 2017, to crack down on harassment and molestation of women and girls.

Tiwari told reporters, “It is a good thing and should be welcomed as it is related to women safety. Delhi should start it too.”

The ruling AAP, however, said the BJP was suggesting such an idea to hide the “failure” of the police force. “We saw what anti-Romeo squads did in UP, where they caught brothers and sisters. We will not let it happen in Delhi,” said Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

