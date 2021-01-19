Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s
The air forces of India and France will kick off a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan on Wednesday, with a raft of aircraft taking part in the drills, including Rafale fighters jets, Mirage 2000s, Sukhoi-30s, mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) platforms, the Indian Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday announcing the line-up of aircraft taking part in the wargames.
The exercise, codenamed Desert Knight-21 is being held at the Jodhpur air force station.
“The exercise marks an important milestone in the series of engagements between the two air forces. As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the IAF and French Air and Space Force have held six editions of exercises named ‘Garuda’, the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France,” the IAF said on the eve of the exercise.
Both air forces will be fielding their refuellers for the drills. While the IAF’s IL-78 tankers will be seen in action during the exercise, the French side will deploy its Airbus A-330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft during the exercise, officials said. The French air force has also flown its A-400M military transport aircraft to Jodhpur for the exercise, they added.
The French contingent taking part in the exercise consists of 175 personnel, the IAF said.
“To further the existing cooperation, the two forces have been gainfully utilising available opportunities to conduct ‘hop-exercises’. The French Air and Space Force deployment while ferrying to Australia for Ex Pitchblack in 2018 was hosted by IAF at air force stations Agra and Gwalior for exercise with fighters and MRTT aircraft,” the statement said.
Also read | Centre planning scheme to push for production, export of drones
The French detachment for Ex Desert Knight-21 is deployed in Asia as part of its Skyros Deployment and is transiting through India. The exercise is taking place at a time when India and China are locked in a tense border row in the Ladakh sector.
The IAF said as the two sides would “put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability”.
“For sure, air crews imbibe information from each other’s operating procedures from military exercises between nations but they are more a demonstration of strategic relations than one of tactical learning,” said Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.
The air exercise in Jodhpur is a continuation of Indo-French ties that go back many decades, he said. “It would be interesting to see whether any live armament work is also undertaken since the Pokhran firing range is close by,” Bahadur said.
Hindustan Times reported on January 1 that Rafale fighters of the French air force will land in Rajasthan this month to participate in joint exercises with the IAF’s Golden Arrows Squadron that was resurrected last September with the induction of the Rafale fighter jets. The Rafale jets will be taking part in an exercise with a foreign air force for the first time.
The IAF’s solitary Rafale squadron will add more muscle with the arrival of at least three more fighter jets by the month-end. The delivery of the three jets will take the number of Rafales in the IAF’s inventory to 11. India has ordered 36 warplanes from France at a cost of ₹59,000 crore.
The IAF is operating its Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on its highest state of alert to deal with any misadventure by China. Its current fleet of eight Rafale fighters is fully operational and ready to undertake any mission, officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi
- Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh
- The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation
- Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maldives, Bangladesh to be among first to get Covid-19 vaccines from India
- People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine would be provided to the Maldives on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs
- The armed forces on January 16 kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam where thousands of Covid warriors including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox