‘Armed forces were given full freedom to choose targets’: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Indian armed forces were given full freedom to choose their targets and give a befitting reply to Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, (Sansad TV Videograb)

“The overall politico-military objective of Operation Sindoor was to punish Pakistan for waging a proxy war in the form of terrorism. That is why the armed forces were given complete freedom to choose their targets and give a strong response,” Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha.

He said the objective of Operation Sindoor was not to start a war, but to demonstrate the use of force in a way that compelled the adversary to back down.

“On the morning of May 10, when the Indian Air Force struck multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan admitted defeat and tried to end hostilities,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also told the House that Operation Sindoor has been paused, not terminated, adding that if Pakistan attempts any misadventure in the future, the operation will be resumed.



