Army man among three accused in Haryana gangrape: Police

One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Saturday.

The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana’s Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.

“Out of the three accused, one is an Army man and a police team has gone to Rajasthan to arrest him. I am sure that he will be arrested today,” he said.

The hunt for the other two accused is also on, he added, expressing confidence that they will land in police net soon.

Sandhu said all the three accused were known to the victim.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.

However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons.

Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case.

She said on Friday that her daughter was in a state of shock after the incident, while the accused were “roaming freely” after the incident.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 14:25 IST