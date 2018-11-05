Army man molests 15-year-old girl on train near Bihar’s Gaya, arrested

A 15-year-old girl onboard a New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express train was allegedly molested by an army man early on Sunday near Bihar’s Gaya town, police said.

The army personnel was arrested at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction in Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai, they added.

Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the girl boarded the New Delhi- bound train at Ranchi along with one of her family members.

The army personnel Gurmit Singh allegedly molested the girl near Gaya station. She immediately informed her relative about it. They then contacted the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and told him about the incident.

The police said the TTE alerted the control room at Deendayal Upadhyay junction. As the train reached there, sub-inspector Jeetendra Kumar and his team took the army personnel into custody.

GRP inspector RK Singh said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the victim’s relative.

The army personnel was handed over to Gaya government railway police for further action and investigation.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 15:18 IST