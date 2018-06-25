Army officer dies in accidental fire in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A senior army officer died on Monday after his rifle went off accidentally while he was travelling in his vehicle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army officials identified the officer as Colonel JV Mahadik who was posted in South Kashmir’s Khundroo area in Anantnag.

The injured army officer was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The army has ordered a probe into the matter.

Defense spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “In an unfortunate incident, Colonel JV Mahadik (Corps of Artillery) posted at Station Headquarters, Khundroo, succumbed to the injuries suffered due to accidental discharge of fire from his personal weapon while travelling in a vehicle.”