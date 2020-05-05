Army pays tributes to martyred soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 00:52 IST

The army on Monday paid rich tributes to the four soldiers, who were killed in a two-day counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, before their bodies were sent to their native places.

Top army commanders Lt Gen Y K Joshi and Lt Gen BS Raju were among those who paid homage to the soldiers, Col Ashutosh Sharma, Maj Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh.

“Late Col Ashutosh Sharma SM and his team were leading a counter-terrorist operation in village Chanjimul, District Kupwara. In a valiant effort to save innocent civilian lives, while putting their own lives in grave danger, they eliminated two terrorists in the operation. In the ensuing firefight, Late Col Ashutosh Sharma SM, Late Maj Anuj Sood, Late Naik Rajesh Kumar, Late Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and Late Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmed Qazi made the supreme sacrifice in service to the Nation,’’ the army said in a statement.

Sharma, 44, had joined the army in 2002 and was from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. He is survived by his widow and a daughter. Sood, 30, was from Pune and had joined the army in 2012. He is survived by his wife.

Kumar, 29, who was from Punjab’s Mansa, had joined the army in 2010 and is survived by his parents. Singh, 24, years, had joined the army in 2015 and belonged to Uttarakhand’s Almora. He is survived by his parents.

“The mortal remains of the martyrs were taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,’’ the statement said.

Qazi’s last rites were held with full state honours at Karnah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Sunday in presence of top police officers.