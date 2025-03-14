Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Artificially created to divert attention’: BJP's Annamalai slams DMK over ‘Rs’ row

PTI |
Mar 14, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also criticised the state government’s budget, stating that it relied heavily on borrowing.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday claimed that the "ruckus over the rupee" was "artificially created" by the Tamil Nadu government to divert attention from the 1,000 crore kickbacks identified by the Enforcement Directorate in the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai address the gathering at a symposium on Youth for One Nation One Election (ONOE), in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai address the gathering at a symposium on Youth for One Nation One Election (ONOE), in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

Annamalai made these remarks while attending an event at Jain (Deemed-to-Be) University in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin's Tamil Nadu govt drops rupee symbol from budget, replaces it with symbol in Tamil amid three-language row

"BJP walked out of the Assembly today—our four MLAs—for the simple reason that the whole budget is an eyewash. There’s nothing productive about it, considering the last four budgets of the Tamil Nadu government," said the BJP state president to PTI Videos.

Annamalai said that the Tamil Nadu government is yet to "learn its lesson" from Thursday’s fiasco.

ALSO READ: ‘How stupid can you become MK Stalin’: BJP's K Annamalai slams Tamil Nadu's 'Rs' move

"We believe that the Assembly should have been prepared, and the CM should have addressed the TASMAC issue today, even during the budget session. The rot runs deep. That is why we walked out," added Annamalai.

He also criticised the state government’s budget, stating that it relied heavily on borrowing.

"Already, our debt has touched around 9.5 lakh crore. Today, it may possibly reach 10 lakh crore. We are the number one state in terms of debt. They just borrow, borrow, borrow, and keep spending," he said.

ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman slams MK Stalin's DMK over 'Rs' move: 'Promotes secessionist sentiment'

Annamalai dismisses meeting called by Stalin on delimitation

He also dismissed the meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 22 to discuss the delimitation of constituencies, calling it a "non-issue".

"Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said it will be on a pro-rata basis, meaning the state’s current position will remain the same… Nobody will have a higher share, and nobody will have a lower share," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said a year ago that we don’t believe in the Congress model of delimitation. But he clearly mentioned that no state will lose its might, especially the southern states. They want to make a mountain out of a molehill," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On