Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that federal minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on Feb. 1, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week. The government has not commented on his medical condition.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:32 IST