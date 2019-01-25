 Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal
Arun Jaitley in good health, recovering rapidly: Piyush Goyal

Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on Feb. 1, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

18 January, 2017, New Delhi : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference regarding Cabinet's decision on listing PSU insurers, at PIB, in New Delhi. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that federal minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the United States for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

Jaitley, who ran the finance ministry, would not be presenting the interim budget on Feb. 1, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this week. The government has not commented on his medical condition.

