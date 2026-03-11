Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik on Wednesday urged tour operators to play a proactive role in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism in the state. Arunachal governor asks tour operators to focus on sustainable tourism

Interacting with representatives of the North East India Tourism Confederation and the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association at Lok Bhavan here, he said they should focus on sustainable tourism practices, community participation, development of adventure tourism, skill training, and strategic promotion, an official report said.

"These initiatives will boost tourism and also create employment opportunities, preserve the rich cultural heritage, and ensure balanced development across Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The governor said that tour operator organisations in the state can play a crucial role in developing sustainable, responsible, and community-based tourism while enhancing the overall experience of visitors.

He stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly tourism practices to safeguard the fragile Himalayan environment of the state.

At the same time, he encouraged operators to actively promote homestays and village tourism so that local communities directly benefit from tourism activities and become partners in the sector's growth.

Highlighting the state government's vision, Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh is committed to strengthening its tourism-based economy in a responsible manner while preserving its forests, rivers, culture, and heritage for future generations.

He observed that the state possesses immense potential for trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, wildlife tourism, and mountain expeditions.

In this context, he advised tour operators to design innovative adventure packages, develop new trekking routes, and train local guides to attract both domestic and international adventure enthusiasts.

"Expanding trekking and expedition opportunities in remote areas will help boost tourism and create meaningful employment for local youth," he said.

Underscoring the importance of capacity building and skill development in the tourism sector, Parnaik suggested that tour operator organisations should regularly hold training programmes for guides, drivers, homestay owners, and hospitality workers to improve service standards.

Additionally, he advised tour operators to collaborate with government agencies in promoting the state through digital marketing, participation in travel fairs, influencer campaigns, and well-curated tour packages to attract a wider range of visitors.

North East India Tourism Confederation vice-president Tsering Wange, and Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association members Yomjum Yomgam and Menbi Riddi attended the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.