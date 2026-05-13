Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that his government has launched a comprehensive district-wise review exercise aimed at strengthening governance, addressing manpower shortages and improving the public service delivery mechanism. Arunachal govt launches district review exercise to improve public service delivery system: CM

Khandu made the statement in a social media post after chairing the first phase of the review exercise, which covered the newly created districts of Kamle, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang, Lepa Rada, Shi Yomi, Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

He described the exercise as a major step towards building a stronger, more responsive and people-centric administration.

The chief minister said that the district-wise review exercise would continue in multiple phases, covering all districts of the state.

"Phase I of the district-wise review exercise began with an intensive four-hour meeting convened to comprehensively assess the ground situation and functional status of the newly created districts," Khandu said.

The chief minister said the review focused on manpower gaps, department-wise vacancies, administrative infrastructure, issues requiring policy intervention at the state level, and overall district preparedness to ensure efficient governance and better public service delivery.

According to him, detailed discussions were held with elected legislators, deputy commissioners and heads of departments of the respective districts to identify immediate administrative requirements and long-term development priorities.

"This district-wise review exercise will continue up to Phase-IV covering all districts of the state, with the objective of building a stronger, more responsive and people-centric administration," he added.

The review exercise assumes significance as several newly created districts in Arunachal Pradesh are still in the process of strengthening administrative infrastructure and filling vacancies in key government departments.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of decentralised administration reach people at the grassroots level by improving governance mechanisms, speeding up implementation of welfare schemes and enhancing coordination among departments.

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