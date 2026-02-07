Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Saturday stressed the need to strengthen border road infrastructure in the state, stating that strategic roads are vital lifelines for national security and the well-being of frontier communities. Arunachal Guv stresses need to strengthen border roads

He said that roads must be built to the highest standards and completed on time.

During a meeting with Director General of Border Roads Lt Gen Harpal Singh at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said that any delay or substandard execution directly affects connectivity, emergency response and the daily lives of people in remote and difficult terrain.

The two held detailed discussions on the progress of border road projects and their role in accelerating socio-economic development and improving the quality of life in remote and border areas, an official statement said.

The DGBR apprised the governor of future plans related to the Frontier Highway and other sensitive road alignments, which are being taken up on priority.

The governor appreciated the high-quality roads constructed by the Border Roads Organisation , noting that improved connectivity has transformed border villages by enabling better access to education, healthcare, markets and livelihood opportunities.

He said enhanced mobility has boosted economic activity, strengthened social integration and reinforced national presence in far-flung areas of the northeastern state.

Parnaik added that the improved road network is providing strong momentum to the Centre's vibrant village programme by turning border settlements into centres of growth, resilience and opportunity.

The governor also commended the BRO for its goodwill initiatives, including organising medical camps for workers, setting up play and learning rooms for labourers' children and carrying out cleanliness drives along riverfronts, reflecting its commitment to social responsibility alongside infrastructure development.

Singh assured Parnaik that the BRO remains fully committed to delivering its best for Arunachal Pradesh, with a continued focus on strengthening connectivity, welfare and overall development of the people of the frontier state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.