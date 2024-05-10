Arvind Kejriwal's first message after 50 days in Tihar is on fighting dictatorship

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came out of Tihar Jail seconds before 7pm on Friday after spending around 50 days in custody in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. “Feeling very good being here. I said I will return soon. Here I am,” Kejriwal, clad in an olive t-shirt, said to the cheers of his party workers – all prepped to welcome him. Thanking Lord Hanuman for the blessings, Kejriwal announced that he would visit Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple on Saturday at 11am and then hold a press conference at the party office at 1pm. Arvind Kejriwal's first address after coming out of Tihar jail. (Hemani Bhandari)

Arrangements were made at Tihar gate number 3 but Kejriwal was released from gate number 4 from where he came to gate no 3 and addressed the supporters.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party convener in view of the Lok Sabha election. The Supreme Court passed the order of Kejriwal's interim bill around 2pm. The jail authorities processed the order once it reached the jail and after completing the formalities released Kejriwal.

According to the bail conditions, Kejriwal will not visit the CM office, or the Secretariat, will not discharge any chief ministerial duty and will come back to jail on June 2.

Kejriwal thanked Supreme Court judges for granting him interim bail. "I have only one appeal to all of you that we will have to save the country from dictatorship," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal left Tihar in his own convoy and was accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal, daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

Celebrations began among party workers after the interim bail order was given. AAP supporters distributed sweets, danced to dhol beats and raised slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye", "Modi ji ja rahe hain, Kejriwal ji aa rahe hain," and "Dekho dekho kon aaya, sher aaya sher aaya".