Arvind Kejriwal pledges to play role of constructive opposition

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal pledged to play the role of constructive opposition and remain among the people and serve them as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Saturday set to be voted to power in Delhi after 27 years. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

He accepted the people’s mandate with humility and congratulated the BJP for its victory. “I hope they [BJP] will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them,” he said in a video message.

Kejriwal, who lost his seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, maintained the AAP has done a lot in the fields of health, education, and infrastructure over the last 10 years. “We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them....”

The BJP was ahead on 30 of the 70 seats and had won 17. The AAP was leading on 12 and had won 11.