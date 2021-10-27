Aryan Khan case: NCB vigilance team may record Wankhede, Sail statements

A five-member vigilance team headed by deputy director Gyaneshwar Singh of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will likely visit Mumbai on Wednesday. The team is expected to record the statement of key witness Prabhakar Sail in connection with a corruption allegation he made against his employer, Kiran Gosavi, also a witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case, and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the case.

“Sail was summoned by the vigilance team and there are chances that his statement will be recorded today. Apart from Sail, the vigilance team could also record the statement of Wankhede today” an NCB source said.

Sameer Wankhede returned to Mumbai from New Delhi late on Tuesday after meeting a senior official at the NCB’s headquarters in the Capital, the source said.

Sail is the bodyguard of Gosavi and in his notarised affidavit he also alleged overhearing a discussion between Gosavi and another individual about a deal worth ₹18 crore, of which ₹8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede.

He also alleged that following Gosavi’s orders, he collected two bags containing ₹50 lakh in cash from an individual after the raid on a cruise ship, and handed them over to Gosavi at his residence in Vashi.

Sail was present near Mumbai’s Green Gate during the drug raid on a cruise ship that eventually led to the arrest of Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

He also claimed that the NCB made him sign on blank papers.

Sameer Wankhede has already denied the charges. He called them baseless, saying they were aimed at defaming him.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, meanwhile, has accused Sameer Wankhede of using a fake caste certificate to get a government job under a reserved quota.

The minister tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed is of Sameer Wankhede. The document showed his father’s name is “Dawood K Wankhede”, while it is “Dnyandev Wankhede” as per the NCB website.

Responding to the allegation, Wankhede told HT, “The allegations levelled by Nawab Malik are baseless and are made solely to humiliate me and my family, and to divert my attention from the investigation [into the drugs case involving Aryan Khan].”

Wankhede also released a caste certificate of several of his family members, including his father, uncles and first cousins, showing that all of them belong to Mahar people, a scheduled caste.