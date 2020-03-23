As 3 parties stay away amid Covid-19 outbreak, call on Parliament’s budget session likely soon

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:00 IST

After three parties declared that they will not attend Parliament’s ongoing session, a Congress Rajya Sabha member expressed his inability to come to the House on Monday.

“I am sorry esteemed chairman of Rajya Sabha - My family is not allowing me to break the isolation rule and attend Parliament today. Shud hv adjourned last week ! Please excuse my absence. Concern of many others too,” tweeted Vivek Tankha.

Tankha’s tweet came even as Rajya sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla both called meetings of government and Opposition leaders at 1.30pm on Monday in their chambers to take a call on adjourning the budget session scheduled to be held till April 3.

Signalling its intent for an early closure of the session, the government has listed the Finance Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Last week, it was dropped from the list of business while four other bills were added to the government’s agenda.

The decision came on the day the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the second-largest opposition party in Parliament, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked their lawmakers to return to their constituencies.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, who is staying away from Parliament, tweeted on Sunday: “Govt advisory asks people 65+ to stay home. Sunday curfew announced. And yet! Why is #Parliament running? Why this confused messaging? About 44% MPs in RS and 22% MPs in LS are 65 and above. Ignore advisory?”

The Shiv Sena leadership roo has asked its MPs to stay in their respective constituencies to help raise awareness against the deadly coronavirus.