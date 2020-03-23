e-paper
Home / India News / As 3 parties stay away amid Covid-19 outbreak, call on Parliament’s budget session likely soon

As 3 parties stay away amid Covid-19 outbreak, call on Parliament's budget session likely soon

Signalling its intent for an early closure of the session, the government has listed the Finance Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Last week, it was dropped from the list of business while four other bills were added to the government’s agenda.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:00 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parliament House
Parliament House(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo )
         

After three parties declared that they will not attend Parliament’s ongoing session, a Congress Rajya Sabha member expressed his inability to come to the House on Monday.

“I am sorry esteemed chairman of Rajya Sabha - My family is not allowing me to break the isolation rule and attend Parliament today. Shud hv adjourned last week ! Please excuse my absence. Concern of many others too,” tweeted Vivek Tankha.

 

Tankha’s tweet came even as Rajya sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla both called meetings of government and Opposition leaders at 1.30pm on Monday in their chambers to take a call on adjourning the budget session scheduled to be held till April 3.

Signalling its intent for an early closure of the session, the government has listed the Finance Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Last week, it was dropped from the list of business while four other bills were added to the government’s agenda.

The decision came on the day the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the second-largest opposition party in Parliament, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked their lawmakers to return to their constituencies.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, who is staying away from Parliament, tweeted on Sunday: “Govt advisory asks people 65+ to stay home. Sunday curfew announced. And yet! Why is #Parliament running? Why this confused messaging? About 44% MPs in RS and 22% MPs in LS are 65 and above. Ignore advisory?”

The Shiv Sena leadership roo has asked its MPs to stay in their respective constituencies to help raise awareness against the deadly coronavirus.

Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE: CM Mamata writes to PM, wants flights to Bengal suspended
People not taking lockdown seriously, says PM Modi on Twitter
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Harley-Davidson BS 6 line-up prices announced
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
