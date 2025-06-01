Asaduddin Owaisi exposes Pakistan in Algeria: ‘Terrorist Lakhvi became father while being in jail’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over its dubious record on fostering terrorism, saying Islamabad's tactics to shelter terrorists fuel instability in South Asia. Addressing the Indian community in Algeria as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation, Owaisi also gave an example of Islamabad's complicity in terrorism, saying that a terrorist had become a father while officially being incarcerated in Pakistan. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi urges Algeria to aid India in bringing Pakistan back in FATF grey list (ANI)

In a hard-hitting remark, the Hyderabad MP pointed to Pakistan’s special treatment of terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in jail.

“There was this one terrorist called Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi – no country in the world would allow a terrorist who’s facing a terror charge (come out of jail). But he became a father to a son while sitting in prison. However, the trial progressed immediately when Pakistan was put on the Grey List (of FATF),” Owaisi said, highlighting how international pressure had briefly forced Pakistan to act.

Asaduddin Owaisi expressed hope that if Pakistan is placed back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List – a global watchdog that monitors countries for terror financing – terror incidents in India would decline.

Owaisi warned that the issue was no longer just a regional concern, saying, “It’s not only a question of South Asia. We are the 4th largest economy. What will happen? Do you want all this carnage to spread to different parts of South Asia,” he asked.

“It is in the interest of world peace to control Pakistan, which is the main sponsor of terrorism. It has to be brought back in the FATF Grey List,” Owaisi added.

Speaking about the roots of terrorism, he further said, “Terrorism survives on two things: ideology and money. Ideology, you know very well, you have seen the Black Decade, even in South Algeria, you still have some problems. On that point, we are together.”

“Once you bring Pakistan back in the Grey List, we will see a decrease in terrorism in India. We’ll see killings coming down. We have the 2018 experience when Algeria and other countries helped India,” he said.

Owaisi also linked Pakistan’s ideology to that of international terrorist groups, saying, “Pakistan is the epicentre of Takfirism and there is no difference in ideology between the terrorist groups in Pakistan and Daesh and Al-Qaeda."

The AIMIM leader went on to say, "They believe that they have a religious sanction, which is completely wrong. Islam does not allow the killing of any person, and unfortunately, that is their ideology,” he added.

Owaisi pointed out the growing ties between India and Algeria, he said, “We (India and Algeria) signed a defence MoU in November (2024), and I’m sure that this will increase understanding and strengthen our relationship. Hopefully, our Prime Minister will come to Algeria very soon. Hopefully, the President of Algeria will come to India. This will be a very good step in the right direction.”

The comments came as India continues its diplomatic outreach, sending delegations abroad to build international pressure against terrorism and tell its side of the story in the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and India's military response under Operation Sindoor.

The delegation observed a moment of silence for the victims of the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack, which killed 26 people on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were killed.

Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and drone attacks, which led to further Indian strikes damaging 11 Pakistani air bases. On May 10, both countries agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

(With ANI inputs)