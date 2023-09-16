Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Anantnag encounter: ‘…and we are playing India vs Pakistan cricket’

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of four Indian security personnel and questioned the point of allowing the India-Pakistan cricket World Cup match at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad amid the continuous terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

Calling the Anantnag encounter a “failure” of the government, Owaisi said, “My question to the prime minister is where is the anger he displayed at the time of Pulwama attack. Our soldiers lost their lives and we are playing cricket in Ahmedabad…You said that the abrogation of Article 370 solved everything.”

The operation to flush out terrorists from the dense forest area in the Anantnag district entered into its fourth day on Saturday. On Thursday, three soldiers - Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak from the same battalion, and DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Muzamil Bhat were killed in the encounter. Another soldier also succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

According to officials, security forces have deployed drones and helicopters to surveil the hilly terrain and figure out the locations of the terrorists in the forests at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district.

Additional director general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that the operation was launched on the basis of specific input.

"Retired police/Army officers should avoid 'ambush hypothesis'. It is a specific input-based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised," he said.

3 terrorists killed in Baramulla

Meanwhile, a day after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module was unearthed in the Baramulla with the arrest of two terrorist associates and recovery of arms and ammunition, security forces on Saturday neutralised three terrorists in the district. The counter-terror operation was still underway near the Line of Control in Uri.

