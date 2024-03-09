Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Delhi cop kicking Muslims on street: ‘It tells how much…'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to the video of a Delhi cop kicking Muslims who were offering namaz on the street. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

Owaisi said that the incident has shaken everyone and that it is a reflection of how much dignity and respect Muslims have.

He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over the incident, highlighting that the law and order in the national capital falls under the home minister.

“The incident has shaken everyone. It tells how much dignity and respect Muslims have,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by PTI. “ I want to ask the prime minister, BJP people - the man, who was insulted, belongs to which family?”

The incident took place on Friday when sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area.

People from various sections of the society, including political leaders, condemned the act of Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident also led to a protest by hundreds of locals against the Delhi Police, which suspended the official with immediate effect.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya and Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Singh Kalsi reached the spot to diffuse the situation. At least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police were deployed in the area, according to PTI.

Locals told the news agency that some people were offering namaz on a road near the mosque due to a space crunch.

Faraz Khan, a local, told reporters that prayer is held inside the mosque every week but on Friday, some outsiders who were not aware of the designated place for prayers and thus, started offering namaz on the road.

“We are hurt by the act of the police officer and we want his service to be terminated,” another resident was quoted as saying by PTI.