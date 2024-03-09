 Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Delhi cop kicking Muslims on street: ‘It tells how…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Delhi cop kicking Muslims on street: ‘It tells how much…'

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Delhi cop kicking Muslims on street: ‘It tells how much…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2024 04:20 PM IST

The incident took place on Friday when sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on road.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to the video of a Delhi cop kicking Muslims who were offering namaz on the street.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

Owaisi said that the incident has shaken everyone and that it is a reflection of how much dignity and respect Muslims have.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over the incident, highlighting that the law and order in the national capital falls under the home minister.

“The incident has shaken everyone. It tells how much dignity and respect Muslims have,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by PTI. “ I want to ask the prime minister, BJP people - the man, who was insulted, belongs to which family?”

The incident took place on Friday when sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar of the Delhi Police shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area.

Also Read | 'Don’t believe in rumours': Delhi Police condemns Inderlok incident, where cop kicked namazis

People from various sections of the society, including political leaders, condemned the act of Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident also led to a protest by hundreds of locals against the Delhi Police, which suspended the official with immediate effect.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya and Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Singh Kalsi reached the spot to diffuse the situation. At least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police were deployed in the area, according to PTI.

Locals told the news agency that some people were offering namaz on a road near the mosque due to a space crunch.

Faraz Khan, a local, told reporters that prayer is held inside the mosque every week but on Friday, some outsiders who were not aware of the designated place for prayers and thus, started offering namaz on the road.

“We are hurt by the act of the police officer and we want his service to be terminated,” another resident was quoted as saying by PTI.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On