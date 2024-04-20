Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Rehan beef shop zindabad' video in Hyderabad courts controversy

Hyderabad sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi courted controversy during his campaign as he was seen greeting the butcher of one Rehan beef shop in Hyderabad's Old City by saying: 'Rehan beef shop zindabad'. After shaking hands with the people in the shop, Owaisi took their leave and said, "Kaat te raho (keep slaughtering)." BJP found the video offensive and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on being asked to comment on the video, said she was not surprised because Owaisi's political statements have always been extreme and indecent. Owasi's brother MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is also the same, Sitharaman said. Asaduddin Owaisi greeted a beef shop owner as he campaigned in his constituency Hyderabad.

“I don't understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a 'Fatwa' is something that is to be obeyed by all... When there is a Fatwa that beef should not be consumed, then how is he going against the Fatwa. This means he does not respect his own religion... Is the life of a Muslim so small that it revolved around cutting and consuming beef? You are asking for votes on this?... Why is he making the lives of Muslims so small?... He should speak of getting an education and being something for the country... What does it mean to cut beef? Did he not get anything else to ask for votes?... It is a matter of surprise for me...” BJP candidate Madhavi Latha said to ANI reacting to Owaisi's video.

After a beef row hit BJP's Mandi candidate, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, now the heat has reached Hyderabad where Owaisi's challenger is Hindutva exponent Madhavi Latha. Kangana refuted claims that she eats beef and said she has been leading a strictly yogic life for many years now.

For Owaisi, it is not his first tryst with a beef controversy as during a local election in 2016, Owaisi was criticised for saying that there would be no beef if AIMIM is not in power. "If AIMIM is defeated in the election, I am telling you -- the members of minority community will have to forget about eating beef," Owaisi said.

Owaisi has a strong challenge this time as Madhavi Latha claimed that the Owaisi family retained the seat because of bogus voters.

Before this beef row, the Hyderabad constituency was in news because of Madhavi Latha's arrow gesture apparently to a mosque during the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday.

"You saw that one candidate of the BJP is gesturing to shoot an arrow in the direction of a mosque. If you even feel a little bit of pain, you should vote not for the sake of the party but for that 'ibadatgah' (prayer house). If you will keep sleeping even now, when you will get up," Owaisi said.

"That imaginary arrow was not pointed at any mosque but against the peace and tranquillity of Hyderabad. It showed their (BJP) intention of destroying the peace of Hyderabad. It was done to weaken the peace among Hindus and Muslims. You can have differences with me, but peace in the city is for everyone," Owaisi added.

Madhavi Latha, in her defence, said the video was incomplete and she was gesturing towards the sky and not towards any mosque. "I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," Madhavi Latha said in the post.