Asaram verdict today, witness alleges threat to life, demands more security

As a Jodhpur court is set to pronounce its verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram on April 25, his former aide Mahendra Chawla has alleged life threats from Asaram and his supporters and demanded more security for him and his family.

Chawla is one of the key witnesses in a rape case, for which, Asaram and his son were sent to jail in December 2013.

Chawla was earlier attacked by two unidentified persons in May 2015 at Sanouli village of Panipat district, where he was staying in a rented accommodation. He sustained two bullet injuries on his back in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police have deputed an ASI, a head constable and a constable for Chalwa’s security. However, the witness has expressed dissatisfaction and demanded more security from the Centre. He also demanded maximum punishment for Asharam and his son and accused them of misleading people on the name of religion.

“Only the maximum punishment to Asaram and his son could get justice to the victims and I have full faith in the judiciary that it will give a strong message to people like Asaram,” Chawla said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Panipat and other neighouring districts as Asaram has thousands of followers from this region and they had protested earlier when Asaram was arrested.