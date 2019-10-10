e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Ashok Gehlot cites Punjab CM’s example to attack Gujarat CM Rupani over liquor ban

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot questioned why Gujarat CM had not sought cooperation of bordering states for preventing alleged liquor-smuggling into Gujarat. Rupani had earlier objected to Gehlot’s claim that liquor consumption was “maximum” in Gujarat despite prohibition.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:34 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacked the Gujarat CM over alleged illicit sale of liquor in Gujarat despite prohibition.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacked the Gujarat CM over alleged illicit sale of liquor in Gujarat despite prohibition. (HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded with more attacks on Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over alleged ineffective implementation of prohibition in Gujarat after Rupani had asked the former to apologise for allegedly calling Gujaratis, drunkard.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Gehlot questioned why Gujarat CM had not sought cooperation of bordering states for preventing liquor-smuggling into Rupani’s state.

“CM Rupani ji knows very well and most people in #Gujarat know that liquor is smuggled into Gujarat from neighboring states. He should have coordinated with govts of MP, Maharashtra, Haryana & Rajasthan to check this,” Gehlot wrote in his first tweet.

In his second tweet, Gehlot cited the example of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to suggest what Rupani should have done to check alleged illicit liquor sale in Gujarat.

“#Gujarat CM should have requested neighboring states to devise an effective joint plan so that smuggling of liquor stops, as Punjab CM has been doing regarding smuggling of drugs into Punjab” said Gehlot’s second tweet.

He went on to state that the Gujarat government or its Chief Minister Rupani had “never spoken” about it and “never sought cooperation” from the neighboring states to strictly enforce the ban on liquor in Gujarat.

The war of words between the two CMs had begun on Sunday when Gehlot claimed that despite the prohibition, alcohol was freely available in Gujarat and he had himself witnessed it during the 2017 Assembly polls in the state. Gehlot added that despite the ban “liquor consumption is maximum” in the state.

Rupani called this an “insult to 6.5 crore Gujaratis” and sought an apology from the Rajasthan CM the next day.

“If Gehlot has the courage, he will come out and apologise for his disrespecting words against crores of Gujaratis and for calling them drunkards. I demand him to come out and apologise,” Rupani said.

However, Gehlot found support from former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). “There is not a single km in Gujarat where you can’t find liquor,” Vaghela said.

The Gujarat state Congress came out with data about liquor seized in Gujarat in 2018-19. “Why is the Chief Minister mum about this?” the release signed by GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi asked.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:55 IST

tags
top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News