Cop dies week after IPS Puran Kumar, video links suicide to ‘corruption, not caste’, forensic probe on

A week after Y Puran Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana, died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh alleging harassment, a similar death of another cop, an assistant sub-inspector, in Rohtak has left behind major questions about alleged corruption linking the two cases.
The ASI, 41-year-old Sandeep Kumar Lathar of Jind's Julana village, was found dead after alleged suicide using his service revolver in a room at Ladhot village near his posting station of Rohtak, on Tuesday.
A "final note" and video purportedly left behind by the ASI blaming IPS officer Y Puran Kumar for his move also surfaced. When asked about these going viral, Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria said, “A forensic investigations is underway after which we will share more details.”
The 6.26-minute video, which has been shared on WhatsApp and other platforms, purportedly shows ASI Sandeep Lathar saying Y Puran Kumar, who was posted as Inspector General of Rohtak range until just days before his death, "took bribes to exclude names of accused from cases as serious as murder".
Puran Kumar in his “final note” and his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, in her complaint thereafter, alleged that he was being harassed by senior officers including the state police chief, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, due to his being Dalit or a “lower” caste.
The video by Lathar, who is from the Jat community, said he could no longer bear to see this, and was sacrificing his life “for honesty”, referencing freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Saying that there was no caste angle expressly in Puran Kumar's death, Lathar pointedly referred to a corruption-cum-extortion case registered in Rohtak recently, in which a junior cop had named Puran Kumar as the beneficiary of the money he was collecting from a local businessman. Lathar was part of the team that caught head constable Sushil Kumar after a complaint filed by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal.
But Lathar's “final note” and the video, authenticity of which was still being probed by the police, said Puran Kumar and “some IAS officers” wanted to sideline the DGP and others to “continue with their corrupt ways”.
Puran Kumar's death has sparked a major political controversy, and even the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, met his family in Chandigarh earlier on Tuesday.
The state's BJP government led by CM Nayab Singh Saini has sent the DGP on leave for now, while the case is being investigated by the Chandigarh UT police. The FIR sections include those from the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Rahul Gandhi said after meeting the family that the incident had sent a "wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed". He also said that the case was not just about the respect of the IPS officer's family, but of all Dalits.
CM Saini has promised strict action in the IPS officer's suicide case, asserting that no one would be spared for being in a position of authority.
Leaders ranging from major Dalit faces such as union minister Ramdas Athawale and UP MP Chandrashekhar Azad, to Congress's Kumari Selja and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have met Puran Kumar's family.
His body remains in the mortuary as the family has refused post-mortem or cremation until strict action is taken.