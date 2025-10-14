Cop dies week after IPS Puran Kumar, video links suicide to ‘corruption, not caste’, forensic probe on

A week after Y Puran Kumar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana, died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh alleging harassment, a similar death of another cop, an assistant sub-inspector, in Rohtak has left behind major questions about alleged corruption linking the two cases. Sandeep Kumar Lathar in a video about why he was taking the extreme step; and (R) police at the place where he was found dead in Rohtak district of Haryana on Tuesday, October 14. (Sourced/HT Photo)

The ASI, 41-year-old Sandeep Kumar Lathar of Jind's Julana village, was found dead after alleged suicide using his service revolver in a room at Ladhot village near his posting station of Rohtak, on Tuesday.

A "final note" and video purportedly left behind by the ASI blaming IPS officer Y Puran Kumar for his move also surfaced. When asked about these going viral, Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria said, “A forensic investigations is underway after which we will share more details.”

The 6.26-minute video, which has been shared on WhatsApp and other platforms, purportedly shows ASI Sandeep Lathar saying Y Puran Kumar, who was posted as Inspector General of Rohtak range until just days before his death, "took bribes to exclude names of accused from cases as serious as murder".

Puran Kumar in his “final note” and his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, in her complaint thereafter, alleged that he was being harassed by senior officers including the state police chief, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, due to his being Dalit or a “lower” caste.

The video by Lathar, who is from the Jat community, said he could no longer bear to see this, and was sacrificing his life “for honesty”, referencing freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Saying that there was no caste angle expressly in Puran Kumar's death, Lathar pointedly referred to a corruption-cum-extortion case registered in Rohtak recently, in which a junior cop had named Puran Kumar as the beneficiary of the money he was collecting from a local businessman. Lathar was part of the team that caught head constable Sushil Kumar after a complaint filed by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal.