Asia’s oldest elephant Vatsala dies at 100 at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

India's beloved grandmother 'Vatsala', believed to be Asia's oldest elephant, died on Tuesday. She breathed her last at the remarkable age of over 100 years at the Panna Tiger Reserve. In her final days, Vatsala had been battling age-related issues.(@DrMohanYadav51 - X)

Her death marks the end of an era for the forest she helped guard for decades. Vatsala's last rites were performed by officers and employees of the Panna Tiger Reserve.

Vatsala sat down near the Khairaiyaan drain in the Hinauta area of the reserve due to injuries to the nails of her front legs. Forest department personnel made a lot of efforts to lift her, but the elephant died in the afternoon, PTI reported, citing the official statement.

Also Read | Elephant gently leads caretaker to sing as herd gathers in a circle to listen: ‘Act of love’

Vatsala, affectionately referred to as Dadi, was brought to Narmadapuram from Kerala and later shifted to Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, where she eventually found her home.

Over the years, Vatsala became an iconic figure and was the centre of attraction for tourists and being the oldest, she led the entire group of elephants in the reserve.

When other female elephants gave birth to calves, she used to play the role of a grandmother, a statement by the Reserve said.

Separated from mother, scared baby elephant runs to humans for help. Watch touching video

In her final days, Vatsala had been battling age-related issues. She had lost her eyesight, developed painful nail injuries in her front legs, and could no longer walk long distances.

The health of Vatsala was being examined regularly by veterinarians and wildlife experts at the tiger reserve in Panna district. Due to proper care, Vatsala lived a long life in sparse and dry forest area of the reserve, it said.

MP CM Mohan Yadav paid tributes to Vatsala

Paying glowing tributes to the elephant, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on 'X', said, "The century-long companionship of 'Vatsala' came to a pause today. This afternoon, 'Vatsala' took her final breath at the Panna Tiger Reserve. He said the elephant lovingly cared for calves and was a symbol of Madhya Pradesh's emotions."

"She was not merely an elephant; she was the silent guardian of our forests, a friend to generations, and a symbol of Madhya Pradesh's emotions. This beloved member of the Tiger Reserve carried a sea of experiences in her eyes and warmth in her presence," the CM noted.