Aspirational districts get exemption from new engineering college moratorium

Aspirational districts that have no access to technical education and philanthropic organisations holding credible records in the education sector will be exempted from the two-year moratorium on setting up of new engineering colleges across the country, officials said.

“It has been decided that only aspirational districts that have no engineering colleges or polytechnics will be exempted from the ban. There are still 30-40 remote districts in the country where there are no engineering colleges and the people there cannot afford to go to big cities for higher education. If the concerned state governments want to start engineering colleges in such districts, then they will be permitted. But we will ask them to focus on job-oriented programmes,” All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairperson Anil Sahasrabuddh said.

“Besides, if any philanthropic organisation or society, having a proven track record particularly in the field of education, would want to start a technical education institution, then they will be provided the approval with some restrictions. They will have to come up with a sustainable infrastructure within five years, should have 3,000-4,000 students and offer multi-disciplinary education in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In terms of rankings, they must work in such a manner that they should be under top 100 in the next ten years,” he added.

Sahasrabuddh also said that the council has accepted the recommendation to continue with the ban on setting up new colleges, till 2024, by a committee that was set up to look for ways to overhaul engineering education in the country in 2018.

In 2019, the committee, headed by BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, had advised the government to put a moratorium on granting approvals to new engineering colleges for two years, starting 2020, and “review” the creation of new capacity every two years after that.

The committee observed that the capacity utilisation in engineering colleges during 2017-18 in undergraduate and postgraduate level stood at 49.8%.

Following a fresh review, the committee in its report to the education ministry in December last year suggested that the ban be extended by another two years, keeping in view the low enrolment in engineering and diploma programmes across the country. Parliament was also informed about the development by the ministry during the recently-concluded winter session.

Sahasrabuddh said that the council decided to keep the option (of providing exemptions) open considering the nation’s interest in mind.

“We have kept this option so that any philanthropic organisation or education society, who wanted to start a technical education institution but was unable to due to the existing ban, can do that now. These organisations will not establish any institution for profit so naturally, whatever they will do will be of high quality. Students graduating from such institutions will be highly employable,” Sahasrabuddhe said, adding that such approvals will be given after proper scrutiny.

The development came at a time when engineering colleges in India recorded a 10-year-low in the number of seats being offered this year.

Officials cited the closure of over 340 colleges between 2018-19 and 2020-21 and the ban on setting up new colleges as the reasons behind the drop.

However, data provided by the ministry in Parliament last month showed that enrolment remained low since the last three years.

