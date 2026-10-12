HT Evening News Brief Oct 12: Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest site, SC says it did not adjudicate new Form 6
Grab your evening tea and catch up on today's top stories across India, global affairs, entertainment, and sports.
Good evening, readers! Here are the day's leading headlines spanning India, world news, entertainment, and sports. Stay informed with the latest updates.
Jantar Mantar in Delhi de-notified as protest site
Jantar Mantar in Lutyens' Delhi has been de-notified as a designated protest venue, stated a Delhi Police circular on Monday, while also listing three new sites — spread out across the city — for holding demonstrations. According to the circular, the Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen's right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing "designated site". Read more here.
SC says it never adjudicated new Form 6, will examine challenge on Oct 27
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had never adjudicated the validity of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) new Form 6 –– the statutory application used by citizens to register as voters, underlining that the modified version was not in existence when the court examined the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar earlier this year. Read more
Video shows moment Houthi projectile hit Riyadh airport terminal
Deep Dive
Houthi rebels carried out repeated attacks on the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, including a strike that killed 13 people, including an Indian. Following the strikes, India had called for an immediate end to the targeting of civilian infrastructure across the region. A video circulating on X shows a crowded airport terminal filled with passengers when a projectile appears to strike. Read more here.
Don’t compromise Ranji Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar calls out India A scheduling clash
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not a fan of India A matches being held alongside domestic competitions, especially the Ranji Trophy. The latest edition of the premier red-ball competition got underway on Sunday, with several top stars in action. The opening day of the Ranji Trophy coincided with the third and final one-day match between India A and Australia A, leaving Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad unavailable for their respective state teams - Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Read more here.
Sonali Bendre tells Madhuri Dixit why she chose to love her body
Sonali Bendre has been open about her battle with cancer and recently spoke about her approach to dealing with the disease. At the grand premiere of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Madhuri Dixit, the actor reflected on how the experience changed her perspective on her body and life. Read more here.
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