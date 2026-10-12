Lawyers rally behind INDIA bloc's anti-CEC stir, join oppn march in large numbers | WATCH
The developments come amid political friction in the national capital, with opposition parties staging protests in the streets.
Visuals showed a heavy gathering of lawyers along with security personnel outside the Supreme Court on Monday amid protests in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The developments come amid political friction in the national capital, with opposition parties staging protests in the streets. Follow live updates on the Delhi protests here.
Deep Dive
'Matter of principle, not a protest': Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi outlined the collective decision taken by multiple opposition parties to approach the Supreme Court.
"It's very simple. There is no protest march; we are going on a matter of principle. All diverse political parties to file the petition before the Supreme Court," Singhvi said.
Also Read | CJI Surya Kant intervenes after Supreme Court Bar Association flags lawyers' detention amid CJP protest crackdown, secures release
Opposition leaders file petition in SC
Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and others on Monday filed a petition in the top court over alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday.
The petition was filed by Gandhi along with Congress president and Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, MCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir, as reported by HT.
The petition has been filed through advocate S Prasanna and names the Election Commission of India (ECI) along with CEC Kumar and the two commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, as respondents.
SC says lawyers have right to join peaceful protests
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday emphasised that every lawyer has the right to participate in peaceful protests at designated locations, according to news agency PTI.
The observations were made when a bench was told by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that lawyers were detained and that there were instances of "police excesses" during demonstrations against the CEC, it added.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More