Monday, Sep 23, 2019

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s helicopter makes emergency landing

Media reports say the helicopter encountered inclement weather and was forced into landing.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A helicopter with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on board made an emergency landing at the Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur, reported news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 19:22 IST

