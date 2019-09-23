New Delhi -°C
Monday, Sep 23, 2019
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s helicopter makes emergency landing
india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A helicopter with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on board made an emergency landing at the Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur, reported news agency ANI.

More details awaited.
First Published: Sep 23, 2019 19:22 IST
