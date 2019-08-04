Assam court sentences man to death for murdering colleague

india

A fast track court in Guwahati sentenced a man to death on Saturday after he was pronounced guilty of murdering his colleague.

The Kamrup Metro fast track court had convicted Govind Singhal, his mother Kamala Devi and sister Bhawani on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence earlier in July in connection with the December 2017 Shweta Agarwal murder case.

Singhal has been sentenced to death, while his mother and sister have been awarded life sentences.

Shweta Agarwal, a student of B. Com fifth semester in a local college was found dead at Singhal’s residence in Guwahati. According to police, she was assaulted and later burnt alive.

Agarwal and Singhal worked as apprentices with a chartered accountant.

Singhal killed the woman after she refused to be in a relationship with him, said Rosie Kalita, the investigating officer of the case.

“Govind and family initially made it look like a suicide case until we dug up more evidence and the story became clear,” said Kalita.

Om Agarwal, Shweta’s father said he was happy with the verdict. “The way they brutally killed my daughter, cutting her, burning her alive, I am happy with the sentence. I want to thank the police and the judiciary,” he said. “My daughter would have qualified to study chartered accountancy if she was alive. She always stood first,” said Agarwal recounting how Shweta was the state topper in the commerce stream in Class 12 exams.

