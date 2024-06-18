 Assam IPS officer, 44, dies by suicide after ailing wife’s death | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Assam IPS officer, 44, dies by suicide after ailing wife’s death

ByUtpal Parashar
Jun 18, 2024 10:03 PM IST

Assam DGP GP SIngh said the IPS officer died by suicide few minutes after the doctor declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time

GUWAHATI: A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Assam died by suicide inside a private hospital minutes after being told about his ailing wife’s death, people familiar with the matter said.

Assam director general of police GP Singh announced his colleague’s death on X. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Assam director general of police GP Singh announced his colleague’s death on X. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shiladitya Chetia, the 2009 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was posted as secretary of the Assam home and political departments.

Assam director general of police GP Singh announced his colleague’s death on X.

“In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. The entire Assam Police family is in deep grief,” Singh said in a post on X.

A police officer said the officer used his service weapon in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital around 4:30 pm.

Chetia was earlier posted as police superintendent of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts. He also served as commandant of the 4th battalion of Assam Police and DIG (administration) of Assam Police before being posted as the home and political secretary, a portfolio headed by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The officer added that Chetia’s wife was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Assam IPS officer, 44, dies by suicide after ailing wife's death
