‘I am free’: Assam man bathes with 40 litres of milk to celebrate divorce. Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 10:59 PM IST

The celebration came after the lawyer told Manik Ali that his divorce was finalised. He then took bath with 40 litres of milk. 

A man in Assam celebrated what seems like a joyous occasion of his life not by throwing a party, but by bathing in milk. The reason? He got divorced from his wife.

Manik Ali reportedly said that his wife kept eloping but he did not say anything for the same of his family.(Screemgrab/X/@ForMenIndia_)
Manik Ali reportedly said that his wife kept eloping but he did not say anything for the same of his family.(Screemgrab/X/@ForMenIndia_)

The man, identified as Manik Ali, was happy after he got legally separated from his wife since she had previously eloped twice, NDTV quoted locals as saying.

A video of Ali bathing in milk is now in wide circulation on social media. In the video, he is heard saying in Assamese, “I am free from today.” Four buckets full of milk are seen in the video kept in front of Ali as he bathed.

Also read: Assam engineer made 10 lakh from morphing image of woman to defame her: Police

"She kept eloping with her lover. I stayed silent for the sake of our family's peace," he said.

"My advocate informed me yesterday that the divorce was finalised. So, today I am bathing in milk to celebrate my freedom," he is heard saying in the viral video. 

As per reports, Ali bathed with 40 litres of milk.

'Divorce party in Haryana'

In a similar incident, a man from Haryana threw a lavish divorce party last year that quickly went viral and sparked a widespread debate on social media. Manjeet, a resident of Haryana, married Komal in 2020. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2024 and Manjeet decided to mark the occasion with a grand celebration.

At the party, a poster prominently displaying Manjeet and Komal’s wedding photo was put up, along with the dates of their marriage and divorce. Multiple cakes were also arranged for the unusual occasion, and Manjeet was seen cutting them amidst cheers to celebrate his “freedom.”

There was also a mannequin, allegedly representing Manjeet's ex-wife, with which he posed for photos. The video of Manjeet’s divorce party ignited varied reactions online, with users expressing a mix of shock, amusement, and reflection.

