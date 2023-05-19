This Assam town will not allow burial of those who died due to consumption of drugs

In a bid to tackle the drug menace, a Kabristan Committee in central Assam's Morigaon district has decided not to allow and to participate in the funeral of people who died due to the consumption of drugs or have been involved in the illegal drugs trade. A graveyard (Representative image)(ANI)

The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee of Morigaon district has taken the decision to fight against the drug menace.

According to the reports, the decision was made during a meeting of the Kabristan Committee recently.

Mehboob Muktar, president of Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee said that the decision had been taken to make the public aware of the drug menace.

"The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee of Morigaon district has taken a bold decision that, we will not allow the body of those people who die due to consumption of drugs or have been involved in illegal drugs trade to be buried in the Kabristan. We have taken the decision to fight against the drug menace in our area," said Mehboob Muktar.

He further said that many youths in his locality are involved in the illegal drug trade and many children have become addicted to drugs.

Reacting to the decision of the Kabristan Committee, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the last two years, the state government has waged the most influential war against drugs, and a total of 9,309 people have been arrested and narcotics worth ₹1,430 crore have been seized.

The chief minister tweeted, "In the last two years, we have waged the most influential war against drugs, inflicting severe damage on consumption and supply networks."

"Narcotics worth ₹1,430 crores has been seized, 9,309 people arrested, 420 acres of cannabis and opium cultivation destroyed," he added.