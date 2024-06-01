Assam: Parents held for allegedly pouring hot oil on 3-year-old son

Silchar: A 22-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband were arrested in Assam’s Cachar district after an intervention of District Child Protection officers for trying to kill their three-year-old son, police said. Accused Jaba Das and Rajdeep Das at Rangirkhari Police Outpost in Silchar after the arrest (HT Photo/Sourced)

The woman identified as Jaba Das allegedly poured hot oil on her kid for crying too much. According to the neighbours, the incident took place on Friday evening. The father has been identified as Rajdeep Das, a driver.

According to the neighbours, the mother was abusive towards the child and she used to beat him.

“Suspecting something unusual, we informed the child helpline. We suspect that the mother poured hot oil on her kid because he was crying too much,” said one of the neighbours.

District Child Protection officers said they rescued the kid with several burn injuries. The child has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment and they are investigating the matter further, said officials.

“The burn injuries were caused by either hot oil or some hot utensils. We’ll talk to the child once he gets well,” said an official.

Silchar’s Rangirkhari police outpost officer in-charge Himakshi Nath said the parents were arrested from the Sonai road area of the town.

Nath said that a case has been registered against the couple under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 335 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (causing severe injuries using various dangerous means or instruments), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“The child is under treatment at SMCH, and the parents are going through interrogation. We are investigating the matter further,” Nath told HT on Saturday.

According to the doctors at SMCH, the child has multiple burn injuries including the private area of his body. “Some injuries are fresh while some look a bit old. It seems the child was facing torture for several days.”