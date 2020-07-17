e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 20,646; 892 new cases reported

Assam’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 20,646; 892 new cases reported

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Guawahati
Total cases include 13,554 recovered, 7,039 active cases and 50 deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Total cases include 13,554 recovered, 7,039 active cases and 50 deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.(PTI file photo)
         

A total of 892 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 20,646, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Total cases include 13,554 recovered, 7,039 active cases and 50 deaths, he said.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In