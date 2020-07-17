Assam’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 20,646; 892 new cases reported

india

A total of 892 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 20,646, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Total cases include 13,554 recovered, 7,039 active cases and 50 deaths, he said.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.