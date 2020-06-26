e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam announces 2-week lockdown from Monday in Guwahati

Assam announces 2-week lockdown from Monday in Guwahati

“A complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Medical stores will remain open during the lockdown,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam has reported 6,321 cases of the coronavirus disease and nine people have died till date, according to the Union health ministry.
Assam has reported 6,321 cases of the coronavirus disease and nine people have died till date, according to the Union health ministry.(ANI file photo)
         

Assam will enforce a complete shutdown in the Kamrup Metropolitan district from June 28 for a fortnight and urban areas of the state will be brought under lockdown during the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases (Covid-19) surged in the northeastern state, its health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“A complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Medical stores will remain open during the lockdown,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister said that a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays will be enforced in Assam’s urban areas.

“Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice,” Sarma added.

Assam has reported 6,321 cases of the coronavirus disease and nine people have died till date, according to the Union health ministry.

There are 2,279 active cases and 4,033 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

tags
top news
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In