Assam announces 2-week lockdown from Monday in Guwahati

india

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:20 IST

Assam will enforce a complete shutdown in the Kamrup Metropolitan district from June 28 for a fortnight and urban areas of the state will be brought under lockdown during the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases (Covid-19) surged in the northeastern state, its health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“A complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Medical stores will remain open during the lockdown,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister said that a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays will be enforced in Assam’s urban areas.

“Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice,” Sarma added.

Assam has reported 6,321 cases of the coronavirus disease and nine people have died till date, according to the Union health ministry.

There are 2,279 active cases and 4,033 patients have been discharged from hospitals.