e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam transgenders release video, seek mainstreaming, inclusion in festivities

Assam transgenders release video, seek mainstreaming, inclusion in festivities

The video released by the community hopes to get transgender people included in the festivities during the harvesting festival.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:51 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The video was part of a project by the State social welfare department for mass sensitization against ostracization of the transgender community.
The video was part of a project by the State social welfare department for mass sensitization against ostracization of the transgender community. (Screen grab of the video)
         

In a bid to create awareness against social alienation of the community, the All Assam Transgender Association (AATA) has released a short video seeking inclusion in festivals and other occasions.

Called ‘Ami Tritiyo’ (We, the Third), the 2:24 minute video, a collaborative effort of AATA and a local NGO, North East Voluntary Association of Rural Development (NEVARD), was released on Friday.

Made with the support of transgender welfare board under the social welfare department of Assam government, the video, made public ahead of this month’s Magh Bihu, the harvesting festival marked with feasting and celebrations, hopes to help transgender people get included in the festivities.

Also Read: Assam professor dies of burn injuries; one acquaintance arrested

“This video was part of a project by the social welfare department for mass sensitization on the issue of discrimination faced by the transgender community,” said Swati Bidhan Baruah, an eminent transgender activist and the associate vice-chairperson of the transgender welfare board.

“Hope this video will spread awareness and help rid of gender discrimination against the transgender community. Since Magh Bihu is nearby, we want people to include transgenders in the festivities as well in other celebrations without any stigma,” Baruah added.

tags
top news
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In