News / India News / ‘Disappointing’: Mallikarjun Kharge on poll results in northern states, thanks people for Telangana

‘Disappointing’: Mallikarjun Kharge on poll results in northern states, thanks people for Telangana

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Committed to overcoming the “temporary setbacks”, Kharge said his party will prepare itself along with the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the Congress crossed the halfway mark with a simple majority in Telangana, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday thanked the people of the state for their mandate. He also referred to the election results in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the grand old party is dragging itself behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the party's performance in these states was "disappointing".

“I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states has no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states,” the Congress chief wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the Congress fought a spirited campaign in all these states.

He further appreciated the effort put in by many party workers in the run-up to the election.

55According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress has comfortably crossed the halfway mark by bagging at least 60 seats. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is leading in 149 constituencies in a 230-member assembly. The saffron party is leading on 114 seats in a 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Whereas in Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading in 55 out of 90 assembly seats.

